As a new school year approaches, Edina High School’s Asian American Pacific Islander Student Union is gathering four recent EHS graduates to participate in an advice panel forum set for 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, in Southdale Library’s Full Meeting Room, 7001 York Ave. S., Edina.

The panelists will talk about what they’re glad they did, what they wished they had done, and will make recommendations for the future.

Load comments