As a new school year approaches, Edina High School’s Asian American Pacific Islander Student Union is gathering four recent EHS graduates to participate in an advice panel forum set for 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, in Southdale Library’s Full Meeting Room, 7001 York Ave. S., Edina.
The panelists will talk about what they’re glad they did, what they wished they had done, and will make recommendations for the future.
The AAPI Student Union is hoping the forum will provide insight for students who are contemplating their post-secondary plans and beginning an application process that can be daunting for any family, but particularly challenging for families that have not been through the U.S. college application system.
Some questions that organizers anticipate from the audience: What is an AP class? Which ones should I take? What’s the PSAT? SAT or ACT? How do I best use my time in my busy schedule? What’s the college application process like? What are colleges looking for?
The panelists:
- Myra Han (Duke ‘26)
- Dedeepya Guthikonda (University of Pennsylvania ‘26)
- Atman Jahagirdar (Stanford University ‘26)
- Isadora Li (Barnard College of Columbia University ‘26)
The moderators:
- Lexi Han, Emily Leung, and Sabeeh Mirza - AAPI Student Union Co-Presidents
After introducing themselves, the panelists will answer questions submitted through a form found at bit.ly/3ddYolG. In addition fielding questions submitted online, the panelists will also take questions in an open session.
Students are invited to bring along their family and friends for the forum. While this event is aimed mainly at high school students and families, all are welcome, including middle schoolers and younger families who may find this information insightful.
Snacks and refreshments will be provided.
The AAPI Student Union is an Edina High School club that hosts regular meetings during the school year, in a safe and welcoming environment, to support AAPI students.
