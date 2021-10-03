The St. Paul Area Association of Realtors donated $100,000 to Bloomington-based Bridging last week.

The association’s charitable foundation made the donation Sept. 23. Bridging has been a community partner of the Association of Realtors for the past decade.

Bridging, founded in 1987, has served more than 100,000 households by providing quality furniture and household goods for those pursuing housing stability. Donations to the organization are made available through warehouses in Bloomington and Roseville.

A video of the presentation is available online at tr.im/spaar.

