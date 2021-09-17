The Minnesota Reading Corps and Math Corps are looking to place tutors in Edina schools for the 2021-22 school year. To help attract more tutors, Reading & Math, Inc., has announced it is increasing the stipend it pays tutors to the equivalent of $15 per hour.
This is an increase of 20% and is intended to help make service with AmeriCorps accessible to more Minnesotans, a press release said.
In addition to the higher stipend, members will continue to receive free individual health insurance and up to an additional $6,300 for college tuition or student loans.
“Given urgent community needs, we want to make National Service a viable option for more Minnesotans to ensure we have the people power to help address urgent community needs. We were able to leverage special one-time funding to increase the stipend for more than 1,700 members this year,” Sadie O’Connor, managing director of Reading & Math, Inc. said in the press release. “The increase moves the paycheck received by our members towards a livable wage.”
Candidates can apply by Oct. 6 at join.readingandmath.org or servetogrow.org.
