Jason Stockwell and Team Stockwell of RE/MAX Results recently moved into a new team office in Richfield, at 2401 W. 66th St.
The new office will house the team and provide growth opportunities for the team and its members.
“I want to create a stronger team who stays together longer,” Jason Stockwell said. “Providing a space where we can grow together and individually is important to me. Having our own office means we’ll have our own space to host team events and training and push ourselves to be the best we can be for our clients and community.”
Team Stockwell’s Richfield office will be RE/MAX Results’ 39th office.
Jason said their two main drivers for the new office were team retention and growth potential, but also hopes to make it a staple of the Richfield community.
“We’re excited to start hosting buyer, investor, seller and all sorts of seminars to provide services and information around home buying and selling activities – specifically to Richfield residents. We’ll also extend our space to local chapters like the chamber of commerce.”
Jason recently received the RE/MAX Circle of Legends Award, an honor given to agents who have earned more than $10 million in commissions and have completed 10 years of service with the company. He began his real estate career in 2004 and began growing his team in 2006.
As a Richfield resident for 11 years, Jason says Richfield is like his second hometown and being centrally located to the Twin Cities metro, he couldn’t think of a better spot to open his new office.
The office opened Dec. 31 and hosted an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Richfield Chamber of Commerce on Feb. 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.