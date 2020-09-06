Ranked Choice Voting Bloomington will host a series online presentations this month about the election process that Bloomington voters are being asked to consider.

The one-hour installments will feature presentations about ranked-choice voting and include audience questions. The first presentation is 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9.

A charter amendment question on November’s ballot will ask voters if the mayor and city council should be elected using ranked-choice voting, which is also known as instant runoff voting. With ranked-choice voting, voters rank their choices for each office during the general election, and no primary election would be held.

The amendment requires 51% of voters to choose yes, and would allow city elections to use ranked-choice voting in November 2021.

Ranked Choice Voting Bloomington has advocated for ranked-choice voting and hosted a variety of educational programs in the city.

