Ranked-Choice Bloomington will host an online presentation 7-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, about ranked-choice voting, its benefits and how to bring the voting system to Bloomington.

Participants can practice ranking their preferences by voting for their favorite best picture winners for the Academy Awards, which uses ranked-choice voting for the Oscar’s. The presentation will include a review of the results and a walk-through of the tabulation process.

To receive the Zoom link and password, register at trimurl.co/H3YCP4.

Info: rcvbloomington.org/events or tr.im/april28

