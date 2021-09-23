richfield storm damage-1
A storm blowing through Richfield during the early morning hours of Sept. 17 knocked down several trees near Richfield’s band shell at Veterans Memorial Park and pulled a portion of the roof, and solar panels, off the concession stand area of the city’s outdoor pool. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

