The Minnesota Justice Coalition will host a community forum on racism, bullying and sexual exploitation and harassment in Minnesota schools.

The forum will feature students who will share their experiences of racism, bullying and sexual harassment. Elected officials and other special guests will also speak during the forum. 

The forum is 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at the Bloomington Hyatt Regency, 3200 E. 81st St.

The Minnesota Justice Coalition advances social justice, racial equity, legislative reforms and healing through justice. 

Info: themjc.org

