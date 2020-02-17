The Richfield Disability Advocacy Partnership (R-DAP) meeting will be held 6-8 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24, at Augsburg Park Library, 7100 Nicollet Ave., Richfield.
It’s a place to meet like-minded people and discuss issues relevant to the disability community in Richfield.
Info: Text Judy Moe at 612-386-2638
