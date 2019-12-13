The Richfield Disability Advocacy Partnership will meet 6-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Augsburg Park Library, 7100 Nicollet Ave.
This meeting is hosted to allow for like-minded people to discuss issues relevant to the disability community in Richfield.
Info: Call or text Judy Moe at 612-386-2638
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.