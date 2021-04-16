The monthly Richfield disability Advocacy Partnership meeting will be held online via Zoom 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.
The membership of the Richfield Disability Advocacy Partnership meets once each month for discussions focusing on the factors affecting those with disabilities in Richfield.
To join the meeting, the Zoom link is bit.ly/3d3nWiR.
If you don’t have a computer to join, call 312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 889-1860-4104.
For more information, visit richfielddisability.org, email richfielddisabilityap@gmail.com or call 612-386-2638.
