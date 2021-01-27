R-DAP

The monthly meeting of the Richfield Disability Advocacy Partnership will be held 5-7 p.m., tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 27.

The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom.

R-DAP members discuss issues that affect people with disabilities in Richfield.

To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8041469161.

The meeting ID is 804 146 9161.

If a computer is not available, call in by phone at 312-626-6799.

