The monthly meeting of the Richfield Disability Advocacy Partnership will be held 5-7 p.m., tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 27.
The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom.
R-DAP members discuss issues that affect people with disabilities in Richfield.
To join the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8041469161.
The meeting ID is 804 146 9161.
If a computer is not available, call in by phone at 312-626-6799.
