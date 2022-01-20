R-DAP

The January Richfield Disability Advocacy Partnership meeting will be held virtually, 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26.

R-DAP meets once each month to discuss issues that affect those with disabilities in Richfield.

To join the virtual meeting, visit tinyurl.com/3c2ae3tx.

Those without a computer may join the meeting by calling 312-626-6799.

The meeting ID is 874 8891 4817.

For more information, call or text Judy Moe at 612-386-2638.

Load comments