The Pond House of Bloomington will host a quill pen demonstration this weekend.

The outdoor program, weather permitting, will include a presentation of Gideon Pond’s letters from 1862-64 as well as an opportunity to try writing with a quill pen dipped in ink. The program will be set up to provide physical distancing and will take place 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Gideon Pond House of Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St.

Weather updates will be provided through the Facebook page for Bloomington’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Info: tr.im/pen4

