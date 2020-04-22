The Bloomington Police Department is committed to finding innovative ways to engage with our community and respond to community needs and concerns.
Although its outreach and engagement may look different during the COVID-19 pandemic, department officials want to make sure its staff stays in touch and is aware of questions and concerns among Bloomington residents.
If residents have questions about how the Bloomington Police Department is responding during COVID-19, how its work has changed or anything else related to its work, the police department wants to hear them.
Email your questions to bpdqa@bloomingtonmn.gov
Police department officials will respond to these questions in a variety of ways, including through videos, social media posts and direct responses to residents. To see responses to some of the common questions the department has already received, visit the Q&A with BPD project page at bloomingtonmn.gov/pd/qa-bpd.
Department officials acknowledge that virtual connections are a poor substitute for the real thing, but they hope these efforts will allow residents and the police department to stay a bit more connected during this challenging time.
