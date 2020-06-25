After staying closed this spring to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and comply with state orders, the putting course and Scottish Links Putting Green at Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Ave. S., are back open as permitted under Gov. Tim Walz’s Executive Order 20-74.
To support safety measures and continue to help slow the spread of COVID-19, visitors can anticipate the following guidelines until further notice:
• Attractions will be open daily from 10 a.m. to sunset.
• Maximum of four players per group; one group per hole.
• Walk-up play only; no reservations.
• Wait to tee off until the group in front of you enters the next tee box.
• Maintain 6 feet of social distance from other groups.
• Hand-washing stations will be placed along the courses.
• Flagsticks should stay in holes.
• Scorecards will not be available.
• Avoid sharing putters or golf balls.
• Payment can be made by credit card or cash; credit card terminal will be wiped clean after each transaction.
• Putters and golf balls will be disinfected and dried between users.
• Concessions available will be water and Gatorade.
• Stay home if you are sick.
• Visitors are also encouraged to follow the posted signage throughout the park.
Centennial Lakes Park’s 18-hole putting course is surrounded by sand traps, ponds, boulders and planter beds. Its par 51 layout is 1,662 feet in length and takes approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes to play. Cost is $10 per person.
The Scottish Links Putting Green is a brand-new attraction, with nine holes spread across 12,000 square feet of heavily undulated bentgrass green. It features an infinite number of layouts and a variety of configurations, creating a game that keeps players on their toes. It uses typical putting rules, and a standard game takes around 30 minutes to play. Cost is $5 per person.
Walkways and outdoor restrooms at the park remain open, and proper social distancing is encouraged. The indoor areas of Hughes Pavilion, games area, and paddleboat rentals remain closed until further notice.
For more information about the city’s response to COVID-19, visit EdinaMN.gov/Coronavirus or sign up for email updates at EdinaMN.gov/CityExtra or text Edina to 57838 to receive text updates. For more information on the putting course and Scottish Links, visit CentennialLakesPark.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.