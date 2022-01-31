An investigation into a parked truck and a seemingly unconscious driver resulted in a high-speed chase through Bloomington that ended with the arrest of the driver early Sunday morning.
Bloomington police officers were dispatched to the 6500 block of Cecilia Circle in Bloomington at approximately 5 a.m. Jan. 30. Officers responding to the report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the city’s northwestern commercial and industrial district found a pickup truck with a plow attached. It was occupied by a male who appeared to be passed out, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Kim Clauson.
When the driver awoke, he fled the area in the truck, which was determined to have been stolen in Brooklyn Park. The driver crashed into squad cars as he fled the parking lot, and a pursuit began. The suspect fled east on Interstate 494, with speeds reaching in excess of 90 miles per hour, Clauson noted.
As the pursuit continued east into Eagan, assisting police departments deployed stop sticks on the freeway and punctured the truck’s tires. As the driver attempted to exit at Dodd Road, a Bloomington officer performed a PIT maneuver, forcing the truck into the snow, where it became stuck, Clauson explained.
The suspect appeared to hold a handgun to his head, and officers at the scene successfully negotiated the man’s surrender. He voluntarily exited the truck and cooperated as he was taken into custody. A handgun was recovered inside the truck, Clauson noted.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of stolen vehicle possession and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle. He was not charged as of Monday morning, Jan. 31.
Minnesota State Patrol troopers and Inver Grove Heights, Mendota Heights and South St. Paul police officers assisted with the arrest, Clauson added.
