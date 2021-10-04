The 50th & France Business and Professional Association is hosting a pumpkin-themed event on the Nolan Mains plaza, 3945 Market St., on Oct. 9, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event will include pumpkin painting and lantern making in addition to a story circle, hosted by the Edina and Southdale libraries.
Artist facilitators from Artistry will help families design and paint faces onto a pumpkin during the event. Families are urged to register in advance to guarantee their pumpkin, as they are limited to one per family. Additional pumpkins will be first come, first serve.
Families will also be able to create luminary lanterns with decorative paper and designs.
A story circle will take place 10-11 a.m.
Event sponsors include the Pinehurst Building, Nolan Mains, Buhl Investors, Haugland Companies, Lunds & Byerlys, North American Banking Company and US Bank.
Any questions should be sent to Judy Johnson at director@50thandfrance.com.
