Pumpkin smashing event in Edina

Eloise Mezera, 2, waits to smash her jack-o-lantern after rolling it down the hill at the city of Edina’s 2021 Pumpkin Smash & Bash event. (Sun Current file photo)

The free Pumpkin Smash & Bash will give participants the opportunity to responsibly dispose of their Halloween pumpkins 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Countryside Park, 6240 Tracy Ave. S., Edina.

The event is a partnership between the city and Vierkant Disposal to collect and compost past-their-prime pumpkins.

