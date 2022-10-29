The free Pumpkin Smash & Bash will give participants the opportunity to responsibly dispose of their Halloween pumpkins 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Countryside Park, 6240 Tracy Ave. S., Edina.
The event is a partnership between the city and Vierkant Disposal to collect and compost past-their-prime pumpkins.
Children and adults can smash and bash their rotting jack-o-lanterns and toss them into the organics recycling truck. Or sign up in advance for the pumpkin rolling contest, where the fastest pumpkin down the hill receives special smithereens treatment.
“Dressing for pumpkin slime is advised,” said Organics Recycling Coordinator Twila Singh.
Organizers request that participants bring only pumpkins that are natural and have no paint, glitter, candle wax or stickers. Make sure to remove glow sticks, lights or candles. Uncarved pumpkins are welcome, but are not eligible for the rolling contest.
Edina residents may bring their pumpkins for composting even if they do not want to attend the event.
Those who aren’t coming to the event can properly dispose of their pumpkins in their organics cart as long as the pumpkins don’t have paint, glitter, candle wax, stickers or other unnatural decorations. Corn stalks and other organic fall décor also can go into organics recycling, as can unwanted candy (minus the wrapper). Fall leaves are yard waste and should not be placed in organics recycling carts.
For more information about the event or organics recycling, contact Singh at tsingh@EdinaMN.gov or 952-826-1657.
