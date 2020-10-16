The public should avoid contact with the water in Lake Cornelia and Lake Edina.
The water contains blue-green algae at levels that could potentially cause harm. People and pets should avoid all contact with the water, scum, foam or algae.
Updated analyses of water samples from Lake Cornelia and Lake Edina by the Nine Mile Creek Watershed District show that blue-green algae numbers exceed the World Health Organization threshold for moderate probability of adverse health effects. Updated analysis of water samples from Arrowhead Lake indicate blue-green algae numbers have dropped considerably.
High levels of blue-green algae are a concern because this type of algae can produce algal toxins, which can pose a health threat for pets and people when concentrations become high enough. Algal toxin testing has not occurred on these waterbodies
The Watershed District said in a press release, “always remember, when in doubt, best keep out.” The agency is on the look-out for suspected blue-green algae blooms in the lakes that are part of its yearly monitoring program. If someone suspects a blue-green algae bloom, they can email pictures of the suspected bloom to algae.mpca@state.mn.us.
For more information on harmful algal blooms, people can also call the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency at 651-757-2822 or 800-657-3864. In addition, report human health effects to the Minnesota Department of Health Foodborne and Waterborne Illness Hotline at 1-877-366-3455. For health questions, people can contact MDH’s Waterborne Diseases Unit at 651-201-5414 or visit the MDH’s Harmful Algal Bloom web page.
Additional information on blue-green algae and harmful algal blooms is available at: pca.state.mn.us/water/blue-green-algae-and-harmful-algal-blooms or health.state.mn.us/diseases/hab/index.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.