The city of Edina’s Human Rights & Relations Commission will host a community presentation, Race, Justice and Policing: Past, Present and Future, 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17.
The virtual presentation will be livestreamed on the city’s website, Facebook page and Edina TV. The event will feature presentations by nationally recognized speaker and psychologist Dr. BraVada Garrett-Akinsanya, Edina Police Chief Todd Milburn and police officer Darren Davis. Aja King, psychologist and chair of the Brooklyn Park Human Rights Commission, will moderate a question-and-answer session following their presentations.
Edina’s Human Rights & Relations Commission held a conversation on race, justice and policing last year following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin. That conversation focused on the personal experiences of four Edina residents.
This year’s conversation will cover the historical roots of racial disparities in the U.S. criminal justice system, and why and how many of those pre-Civil War policies and rules are still prevalent in today’s justice system, according to a city news release.
Edina Human Rights & Relations Commissioner Mark Felton, who planned last year’s conversation and chairs the planning committee for this year’s event, said, “I think Edina residents will enjoy this event. The core team that planned the widely viewed ‘Stop the Hate’ program last month are the same people planning this one. A lot of work has gone into making it an event to remember.”
The conversation will be recorded and rebroadcast on Edina TV 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sundays, 10 p.m. Mondays, 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesdays and 11 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 14.
For more information, contact Race & Equity Manager Heidi Lee, staff liaison to the Human Rights & Relations Commission, at hlee@edinamn.gov or 952-826-1622.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.