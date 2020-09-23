The Nine Mile Creek Watershed District is advising the public to avoid contact with the water in Arrowhead Lake, Lake Cornelia, Lake Edina, Lake Holiday.
The water contains blue-green algae at levels that could potentially cause harm. People and pets should avoid all contact with the water, scum, foam or algae.
Updated analyses of water samples from Arrowhead Lake, Lake Cornelia, Lake Edina and Lake Holiday by the Watershed District show that blue-green algae numbers exceed the World Health Organization threshold for moderate probability of adverse health effects.
High levels of blue-green algae are a concern because this type of algae can produce algal toxins, which can pose a health threat for pets and people when concentrations become high enough. Algal toxin testing has not occurred on these waterbodies. The Watershed District will be collecting another sample from the lakes and will release updated information on algal levels when it is available following the sampling event.
“Always remember, when in doubt, best keep out,” a Watershed District press release states. The agency is on the lookout for suspected blue-green algae blooms in the lakes that are part of its yearly monitoring program. If someone suspects a blue-green algae bloom, pictures of the suspected bloom should be sent to algae.mpca@state.mn.us.
For more information on harmful algae blooms, call the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency at 651-757-2822 or 800-657-3864. In addition, report human health effects to the Minnesota Department of Health Foodborne and Waterborne Illness Hotline at 1-877-366-3455. For health questions, residents can contact MDH’s Waterborne Diseases Unit at 651-201-5414 or visit the MDH’s Harmful Algal Bloom web page.
For more information on blue-green algae and harmful algal blooms visit PCA.state.mn.us/water/blue-green-algae-and-harmful-algal-blooms or health.state.mn.us/diseases/hab/index.html.
