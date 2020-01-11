The Rotary Club of Edina will host its Prospective Member Day 12:15-1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Edina Country Club, 5100 Wooddale Ave.
Anyone looking to make a difference in the new year, get more involved in their community or meet new people is invited to attend the luncheon as a guest, free of charge.
The Prospective Member Day will feature guest speaker Sami Reber, who has been Edina High School girls varsity hockey coach for two years.
Reber has accumulated a record of 56-3-2 and has helped her team win back-to-back Minnesota State High School League championships. Their title in 2017 was the program’s first-ever championship. Reber was named the Section 6AA Coach of the Year in 2017. American Family Insurance also named Reber the All-USA High School Coach of the Year in 2017.
Prior to returning to her Alma Mater of Edina, Reber served as an assistant coach for the University of Minnesota-Duluth’s womens hockey team from 2015-16. While a part of UMD’s program, Reber helped coach the Bulldogs’ attack to third in the WCHA in scoring offense, behind only Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition, she helped the team sweep their way to the WCHA tournament semifinals for the first time since the 2011-12 season.
For more information about the Rotary Club of Edina or membership, visit EdinaRotary.org or contact Membership Director Royce Pavelka, royce@brookshireco.com or 952-270-2754.
