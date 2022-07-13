Da Beauty League, featuring professional hockey players competing for the love of the game, returns to Braemar Arena this summer.

National Hockey League players Nick Bjugstad, Brock Boeser, Jake Guentzel and Brock Nelson are among those who will be playing in this summer’s league, which features fast, action-packed competition in a casual family environment, according to a city of Richfield press release.

The West Arena at Braemar Arena, 7501 Ikola Way, fills up with fans eager to get an up-close look at their favorite skaters.

Three games are held each night of the regular season, at 5, 6:15 and 7:30 p.m. The six-team league starts July 13 and runs Wednesdays in July and then Mondays and Wednesdays in August through Aug. 17.

The semifinals will be held at 6 and 7:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22. The league championship game will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Tickets are $15 per night, which includes all games that night. A season pass, which includes the semi-finals and championship, is $99. Tickets may be purchased at the door or online at dabeautyleague.com. Children 4 feet tall and under may attend for free. Concessions will be available. Games will be live streamed via Flo Hockey.

Rosters for 2022 are yet to be announced. Players may be absent from some games due to their other summer commitments and family activities.

For more information, visit BraemarArena.com or dabeautyleague.com.

