An artist’s experience with nature, expressed through jewel-toned linocuts, intaglio and collagraph prints, is featured in a new gallery exhibit in Bloomington.
The “Observations” exhibit runs Feb. 27 through April 19 in the Atrium Gallery of Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road.
Artist Pamela Carberry contrasts static elements with fluid marks and defines the basic division of space on the page in portraying the world in severely simplified images, without many details.
Carberry is a printmaker and a member of Highpoint Center for Printmaking. She has taught drawing and printmaking at various locations including Kent State University, Zygote Press in Cleveland and Printer’s Gallery in Ithaca, New York. She received her B.F.A. from Pennsylvania State University and her M.F.A. from Kent State.
The gallery is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1-10 p.m. Sundays.
Info: tr.im/atrium
