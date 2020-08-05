Edina voters will help narrow the field of candidates in a range of races during the Tuesday, Aug. 11, primary election.
The ballot’s most high-profile contest is for Minnesota’s District 5 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, as Democrat Antone Melton-Meaux challenges incumbent Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) for a spot on the Nov. 3 ballot.
There is also a host of Republicans and Democrats vying to represent their respective parties in the U.S. Senate race this November.
The races most local to Edina are the County Commissioner District 6 seat and the Republican primary in Senate District 49. In District 49, Julie Dupré faces Jenny Rhoades as they seek to get on November’s general election ballot against incumbent Melisa Franzen (D-Edina).
Meanwhile, six candidates are vying to replace Jan Callison on the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners. They are Cheri Sudit, Kimberly Wilburn, Chris LaTondresse, Dario Anselmo, Brad Aho and Carmella Doby.
In response to COVID-19, election organizers are encouraging people to vote absentee by mail. Absentee ballots can be requested by visiting tinyurl.com/m88kd92.
If it is necessary to vote in person, those heading to the polls are required to wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Direct balloting began at Edina City Hall Aug. 4 and runs through Monday, Aug. 10. Visit edinamn.gov/223/ for more information on voting in Edina. Visit tinyurl.com/ybruy5kl for information on where to fill out an early absentee ballot.
Anyone who is COVID-positive or symptomatic should stay away from voting facilities. Those who plan to vote in person can find their polling places at tinyurl.com/y48r7vae.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.