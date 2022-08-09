The end of the campaign trail is still three months away for many city, county, state and federal election candidates, but for some, the end came Tuesday night with Minnesota’s primary election.
In Bloomington, two Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party candidates seeking a Minnesota House of Representatives seat squared off in the primary, while four Richfield residents vied for an at-large seat on the Richfield City Council.
In Bloomington’s House District 50B race, covering 15 western precincts all within the city, the current House District 49B representative, Steve Elkins, received 61% of the votes. He defeated Andrew Carlson, a three-term representative whose House District 50B seat has served south and east precincts in the city. Redistricting presented Bloomington with new district boundaries beginning in 2023 and placed the two incumbents in the new District 50B.
Elkins received 3,179 votes from the district’s 15 precincts, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website. Carlson received 2,025.
Elkins will face Republican Party candidate Beth Beebe in November, who was uncontested in her party’s primary.
Richfield had a four-way race for its at-large city council seat on November’s ballot, and the top two candidates in the primary, Husniyah Dent Bradley and Sharon Christensen, are advancing.
Bradley received nearly 40% of the vote, garnering 1,682 votes across the city. Christensen finished with nearly 29% of the vote, receiving 1,243 votes.
Falling out of the race are Gary Gillet, who received 884 votes, and Babatunde (Tunde) Famodu, who received 489 votes, according to the Secretary of State’s unofficial results from all nine Richfield precincts.
Richfield Democrats also had a hotly contested primary race for the Fifth Congressional District, with incumbent Ilhan Omar holding a lead of less than 3,000 votes over challenger Don Samuels with all but five precincts reporting.
Omar’s 56,392 votes account for just over 50% of the ballots cast. Samuels, with 53,890 votes, holds 48% of the votes. Three other Democratic challengers each accounted for less than 1% of the votes tallied.
Turnout for the Republican side of the ballot was much lighter. Cicely Davis, with 4,691 votes, leads Royce White, who has received 3,612 votes. Guy Gaskin is a distant third with 1,453 votes.
The primary results will pit Omar against Davis in the Minneapolis-centered Congressional District, which has favored the Democratic candidate in recent years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.