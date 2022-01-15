A Bloomington preschool will host an open house next weekend.

The St. Michael’s Preschool open house is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 22, at 9201 Normandale Blvd.

Preschool staff members will be available to answer questions and provide tours of the facility. Children are welcome to attend, and anyone 6 or older is asked to wear a face covering.

Info: smlcb.org/preschool

