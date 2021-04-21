A Level 3 predatory offender has moved into Bloomington, and a notification meeting will be held this week.
The meeting is 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22. The meeting will be held through video conferencing, and a link to the meeting is available through the Bloomington Police Department’s information page.
The meeting is regarding Demetrice Sanders, Jr., a 42-year-old man who engaged in sexual contact with an unknown female teenager he approached in a public setting. Threats, manipulation and coercion were used to gain compliance, according to the information sheet distributed by the Bloomington Police Department.
Sanders is residing on the 1300 block of East 78th Street. He was released from prison in January 2010 and moved to Bloomington in late March.
Meeting and general predatory offender information is available online at tr.im/sanders.
