Edina voters in Precinct 4 will vote in a new location in 2020 if they cast their ballots on Election Day.
Precinct 4 had been the shelter at Weber Park. Because it is small and would be difficult to maintain social distancing, the polling place has been moved to Edina Morningside Community Church, 4201 Morningside Road.
Absentee voting is under way now via mail or the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis. Direct balloting, where a voter puts a ballot directly into the ballot counter to run through the machine, will be available at Edina City Hall 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 4-7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 8, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 10. Residents are required to go to their “home” city hall for direct balloting; they are not able to go to the Hennepin County Government Center as they have for absentee voting.
To help slow the spread of COVID-19, in-person voters for direct balloting are required to enter city hall wearing a mask or face covering that covers both the mouth and nose and keep it on until they exit the building. Facial coverings do not need to be worn by people with medical conditions that make it difficult to breathe, those who are deaf or hard of hearing or those who care for or interact with them, and people who are unable to remove a mask without assistance.
Upon entering and exiting the city council chambers, where the direct balloting will take place, voters will receive hand sanitizer. Election staff will ensure there is proper social distancing and at least six feet between voters. They will also be behind Plexiglass and sanitize the voting machines regularly.
On Aug. 11, Primary Election Day, direct balloting will not be available at Edina City Hall. However, residents will be able to drop off their absentee ballot at city hall until 3 p.m. and staff will ensure it is counted.
Edina residents must vote at a polling place for their precinct on Election Day. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. To find the correct polling place based on your address, visit the Secretary of State Polling Place Finder at pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us.
For more information about the election or the direct balloting process, visit EdinaMN.gov/elections or contact City Clerk Sharon Allison at SAllison@EdinaMN.gov or 952-826-0408.
