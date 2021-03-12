Registration for Bloomington Public Schools’ preschool and early-learning programs for the 2021-22 school year is open.
The four-star Parent-Aware rated programs are designed for children birth to age 4 to ensure the district’s youngest learners are kindergarten-ready.
Programs include preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, before- and after-school care and early-childhood family education for parents with children from birth to age 4. Programs are available at eight elementary schools and two early-learning centers. Families have the option to register for in-person classes or an online format.
“Early-learning and preschool are important first steps in a child’s education. Our goal is to build a love for learning early on and help all children develop skills to prepare for kindergarten,” said Sarah Moline, early-learning and youth and family services director.
Online registration is available at bit.ly/bps-enroll-prek.
Info: 952-681-6200
