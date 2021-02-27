A walk through the native prairie surrounding Bloomington’s historic Pond House is planned this weekend.

The walk will include a presentation about Minnesota’s birds and an opportunity to make a pine cone bird feeder to take home. Walks through the prairie, weather permitting, are 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28 at the Gideon Pond House of Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St.

Weather updates will be provided through the Facebook page for Bloomington’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Info: tr.im/pondhouse

