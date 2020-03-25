Part of Blake Road will be closed beginning March 30 to allow CenterPoint Energy to replace part of the natural gas beltline system in Edina. The project will be conducted in phases to lessen the impact on Edina drivers and nearby households.

The first phase will begin March 30 and require Blake Road to close from Spruce Road to Maloney Avenue. Residents should take the designated detour from Excelsior Boulevard to Milwaukee Street to Maloney. Signs will be posted, and work is expected to take up to three weeks.

In the second phase, Blake Road will be closed from Maloney to 50 feet south of Waterman Avenue. Residents should take the designated detour from Maloney to Lincoln Drive to Park Terrace to Interlachen Boulevard. Signs will be posted, and work is expected to last up to four weeks.

During both phases, access to private driveways will be maintained through the project site.

This project is a continuation of CenterPoint Energy’s Belt Line project in Minnesota, which began in 2012 and is slated until 2022. The beltline system is a series of natural gas distribution mains along routes from Brooklyn Center to Bloomington and from Golden Valley to Minneapolis. For more information about the Belt Line project, visit CenterPoint Energy’s website. For questions about the Blake Road closure, call the Engineering Department at 952-826-0371.

