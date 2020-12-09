New, vintage and exclusive apparel, music, memorabilia and gifts honoring the legacy of Prince will be available during the holiday season at Mall of America in Bloomington.

Paisley Park @ MOA, a first-floor store near the rotunda on the mall’s east side, will also feature artifacts from the Paisley Park collection. Paisley Park was Prince’s private estate and production compound in Chanhassen. It has been open for tours since the musician’s death, but it closed temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Info: paisleypark.com

