The Pond Dakota Winter History Festival will be held this weekend in Bloomington.

A variety of outdoor activities and two guided walks are scheduled during the festival, which will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St.

