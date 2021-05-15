A presentation about the connections between the Dakota and white settlers in Minnesota will be held this weekend at Bloomington’s historic Pond House.
Author Jane Lamm Carroll will discuss her studies and book about Daybreak Woman, the daughter of Grey Cloud Woman II and Thomas Anderson, and a granddaughter of fur trader James Aird and Dakota leader Wabasha I. Her presentation is 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at the Gideon Pond House of Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St.
The program will be held outdoors, weather permitting. Weather updates will be provided through the Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page.
Info: tr.im/pondhouse
