The John Philip Sousa Memorial Band will perform this weekend at Bloomington’s historic Pond House.

The band will perform 7 p.m. Sunday, June 19, outside the Pond House at Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St.

The band is composed of Twin Cities musicians that wear period costumes to capture the spirit of the turn of the 20th century.

Ice cream treats will be available for purchase, and lawn chairs and blankets are welcome.

Info: tinyurl.com/jps622

