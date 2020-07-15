Edina Police are asking for help locating the suspects in a June 30 burglary of the Braemar Golf Course Clubhouse.
Authorities are circulating photos of the suspects in hopes a member of the public can help lead them to the perpetrators, who entered the building in the early morning hours by breaking glass on a door, according to Kaylin Eidsness, public information officer for Edina Police. Miscellaneous items were taken.
Any tips can be directed to Edina Police at 952-826-1600. The reference number for the case is 20-001518.
