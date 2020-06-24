William (Bill) Landgren

Edina Police Officers are searching for a missing Edina resident. William (Bill) Landgren, age 73, has been missing since early morning Wednesday, June 24. He was last

seen near the block of 6100 Brookview Avenue.

Landgren is approximately 6 feet tall and walks with a shuffle. He was last seen wearing brown pants and a navy blue pullover.

If you have seen Landgren or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Edina Police Department at 952-826-1600 at any time.

 

