For Dec. 18-22, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:
Dec. 18 – Following a traffic stop on the 7600 block of Nicollet Avenue South for speed and failing to maintain its lane, a 30-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for fourth-degree DWI.
A 2007 Honda Accord was reported stolen on the 7500 block of Lyndale Avenue.
An officer investigated the report of a gunshot on the 7500 block of Nicollet Avenue South.
An auto part was reported stolen on the 7600 block of Penn Avenue South.
A victim on the 2100 block of 66th Street West reported sending money to a person in Turkey as part of a scam.
Fraud was reported on the 6400 block of Bloomington Avenue South.
Dec. 19 – Following a traffic stop on the 600 block of 63rd Street West, a man was arrested for a warrant.
Following a traffic stop on the 500 block of 64th Street East for failing to signal a turn, a 24-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for fourth-degree DWI. During the arrest process, two male passengers became belligerent and were also arrested for fleeing on foot and obstructing with force. Both men, one who is 24 and the other 26, reside in Minneapolis.
Officers responded to a call of an intoxicated woman on the 6700 block of Cedar Avenue South. She was transported to the hospital.
Dec. 20 – A theft by swindle on the 7600 block of 11th Avenue South was reported.
A robbery was reported on the 30 block of 66th Street West.
An assault using airsoft guns was reported on 73rd Street West.
Officers were dispatched to 90 block of 66th Street West for the report of a man and woman fighting. The 41-year-old Minneapolis man was later arrested for a court order violation.
Dec. 21 – Officers were called to the report of a suspicious person on the 90 block of 63rd Street West. A man was arrested on a warrant.
Officers responded to the intersection of 13th Avenue South and Diagonal Boulevard on the report of a disturbance. A person was arrested for warrants.
A vehicle was reported stolen on the 90 block of 66th Street West.
Dec. 22 – An officer investigated the report of a domestic situation on the 7500 block of Lyndale Avenue South.
– Compiled by Raymond T. Rivard, Sun Current Newspapers
