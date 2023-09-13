The Bloomington Police chief will speak on Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Bloomington Event Center.

Chief Booker Hodges will speak at approximately 8 p.m. following the following meeting of the Marian Council Knights of Columbus at the event center, 1114 American Blvd.

  

