The Edina Police Department, 4801 W. 50th St., and Fire Station No. 1, 6250 Tracy Ave., will again serve as drop-off sites for the Toys for Tots holiday gift program through noon Friday, Dec. 13.
“We are looking forward to participating in the 25th Toys for Tots drive hosted by the Golden Valley Police Department,” said Edina Police Sgt. David Venne. “This program has received an incredible response from our community and other police departments throughout the area. We are honored to be a part of the generosity from our community and we look forward to the drop off on Dec. 13.”
Residents are welcome to drop off new, unwrapped toys, as well as gifts for older kids and teens, at the police department lobby around the clock or at Fire Station No. 1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through the Dec. 13 deadline.
All the toys collected by regional police departments for the program will be taken to the Golden Valley Police Department Dec. 13. Then, a caravan of police cruisers from participating agencies will parade to the KARE-11 Toys for Tots drop site in time for the 5 p.m. news program that day.
The Toys for Tots program in the Twin Cities donated more than 168,000 toys in 2018 and supported more than 150,000 children, according to the Toys for Tots Twin Cities website.
For more information, contact Venne at 952-826-0475 or dvenne@EdinaMN.gov or visit minneapolis-mn.toysfortots.org.
