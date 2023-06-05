Altlawns of Richfield and Bloomington is selling native plants this weekend.

The winter-sown seedlings are $2 per pot or $30 for a tray of 18 pots. All plants were grown and potted in soil using methods to prevent potential jumping worm transmission.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments