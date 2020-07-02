The Fred Richards Park Master Plan has received the Honor Award in Design (Unbuilt) from the Minnesota Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects. Minneapolis-based landscape architecture, planning and urban design firm Confluence completed the master plan in 2017, when it was also approved by Edina City Council.
The Fred Richards Park Master Plan will transform the now-closed nine-hole Fred Richards Executive Golf Course into a 43-acre multi-use park at 7640 Parklawn Ave. with a variety of year-round activities and provide different experiences for people and nature.
“The City of Edina is thrilled the ASLA-MN has honored the Fred Richards Park Master Plan for its all-encompassing and innovative design,” said Perry Vetter, the city’s parks and recreation director. “Confluence did an outstanding job listening to residents and collaborating with the city to create a visionary master plan for the community’s future use.”
Confluence led a team to facilitate numerous community open houses, stakeholder meetings and surveys to collect input from more than 1,500 residents. They also undertook an extensive research-based exploration of the site’s history, the community’s values and environmental analysis that informed the resulting design recommendations.
The design entails three major themes: restore nature’s role ecosystem, create pathways for play and health moving, and invite the whole community. In addition to the key themes, the design separates the park into four main areas: central green, great lawn and neighborhood park, the loop and nature bank. With more than 27 proposed amenities, the park will include 15 acres of restored wetland banking, 30 acres of prairie and wetland plantings, a boardwalk complete with seating, pickleball and basketball courts, water play structures, multiple playgrounds and walking paths, clubhouse, picnic shelter and more.
The first phase of the master plan was funded and completed in 2019. Multiple improvements were made to the east end entrance area in the Parklawn neighborhood and features a playground, picnic shelter and walkways. The Nine Mile Creek Regional Trail also goes through the park.
Phase I is the only funded phase of the Fred Richards Master Plan; the remaining phases await funding.
For more information about the Fred Richards Park Master Plan, visit EdinaMN.gov.
