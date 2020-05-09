While many events are being postponed or canceled, the Pinky Swear Foundation is transforming the annual in-person gala into a virtual experience to raise crucial funds to help kids with cancer.
The foundation hopes to raise $285,000 to fund grants and other means of support.
The event will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16, online at pinkyswear.org/pinkysweargala20 (live-streamed also on Pinky Swear Facebook and Instagram platforms).
“Our number one priority is the health and safety of our Pinky swear family,” said Erica Campbell, the foundation’s executive director. “But even though many fundraising events are being canceled, the devastation and overwhelming stress of childhood cancer isn’t. COVID-19 has added an additional layer to the crisis our families have already been going through and we are committed to helping them however we can.”
The event will include guest speakers including Erica Campbell and several families the organization supports, a Fund-A-Need opportunity. An online silent auction will also help raise support for families in need.
“We are really excited, and our team has put together an incredible program that really showcases how donations impact families with a child battling cancer,” Campbell said. “Without these funds, many of our families face losing their homes, their cars, not being able to put groceries on the table, etc.––all while worrying about the risk of exposing their vulnerable child to this deadly virus. We hope you’ll join us. Everyone can make a difference.”
Info: pinkyswear.org
