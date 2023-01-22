Richfield will host a winter photoshoot at its Roosevelt Dog Park this week.

The photoshoot features refreshments for owners and treats for the dogs from 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the park, 7644 Fourth Ave.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments