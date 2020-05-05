bl07CObirthday-1.JPG

Classic car owners paraded down 100th Street in Bloomington May 3 to wish Eldon Flatten a happy birthday. Flatten, a longtime Bloomington elementary principal, was celebrating his 90th birthday. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)
