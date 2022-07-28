The fourth-annual Taste Fore The Tour, which fundraises for Bloomington-based Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People, took place July 18 at Interlachen Country Club in Edina.

Taste Fore The Tour brought local sports celebrities, such as Matt Birk, Ben Leber and Kyle Rudolph, together with culinary celebrities, like Gavin Kaysen, the executive chef and owner of Spoon & Stable, Bellecour Bakery, Demi, and most recently, Mara and Socca Café at the Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis. The event was co-created by Wayne Kostroski and Pete Kostroski to raise awareness and dollars for hunger relief.

Load comments