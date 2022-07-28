The Taste Fore The Tour’s chef director and James Beard Award-winning chef, Gavin Kaysen (far right), poses with other chefs who participated in the Taste Fore The Tour event July 18. From left to right, those chefs are Karyn Tomlinson, Jorge Guzman and Jamie Yoo. (Photo courtesy Molly Steinke)
The fourth-annual Taste Fore The Tour took place July 18 at the Interlachen Country Club in Edina. The fourth-annual event, which fundraises for the Bloomington-based VEAP food pantry, brought together sports and culinary celebrities. (Photo courtesy Molly Steinke)
Tony Oliva (left), a former Minnesota Twins baseball player who was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame, poses for a photo with Wayne Kostroski, founder of the Taste of the NFL and Taste Fore The Tour events. (Photo courtesy Molly Steinke)
Kyle Rudolph, a former tight end for the Minnesota Vikings, signs a Taste Fore the Tour flag. (Photo courtesy Molly Steinke)
The fourth-annual Taste Fore The Tour, which fundraises for Bloomington-based Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People, took place July 18 at Interlachen Country Club in Edina.
Taste Fore The Tour brought local sports celebrities, such as Matt Birk, Ben Leber and Kyle Rudolph, together with culinary celebrities, like Gavin Kaysen, the executive chef and owner of Spoon & Stable, Bellecour Bakery, Demi, and most recently, Mara and Socca Café at the Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis. The event was co-created by Wayne Kostroski and Pete Kostroski to raise awareness and dollars for hunger relief.
Proceeds for the event went to VEAP, a basic-needs organization that aids people with food and housing insecurity and other needed services, serving the communities of Edina, Richfield, Bloomington and south Minneapolis.
“We surpassed our goal for this year of creating enough donations for VEAP to provide 750,000 new meals for families in need they serve,” Wayne Kostroski said in a news release. Donation levels will allow VEAP to give out over 800,000 new meals, he added.
“A new record for Taste Fore the Tour,” Wayne Kostroski also said.
