The third-annual Taste Fore the Tour was held July 19 at the Interlachen Country Club in Edina.
The fundraiser benefited the Bloomington-based VEAP, which stands for Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People, in order to help support VEAP’s food shelf just ahead of the 3M Open, the PGA Tour tournament that took place in Blaine over the weekend.
VEAP, which supports people in Edina, Bloomington, Richfield and south Minneapolis, is the Twin Cities’ largest food pantry, according to a press release.
The Taste Fore the Tour brings together local chefs and a variety of well-known figures and personalities from Minnesota’s sports world for an event with wine and food pairings.
Pete Kostroski, co-founder of the Taste Fore The Tour, said in a press release that the event received “overwhelming support from the community.”
He added, “We think that after this past year we’ve all experienced, that everyone was excited to get back together to help VEAP. The energy in the room was incredible and resulted in a record year for our auction items.”
