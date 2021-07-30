Taste Fore the Tour

Ben Leber (left), a former Vikings linebacker and Edina resident, speaks to Mark Parrish (center), a professional hockey player from Bloomington, and his wife, Nicolle Parrish, at the third-annual Taste Fore the Tour, which was held July 19 at the Interlachen Country Club in Edina. (Photo courtesy Coppersmith Photography)
Chefs work to create dishes for guests of Taste Fore the Tour. (Photo courtesy Coppersmith Photography)
Bobby Bell, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, signs a helmet that is up for auction. (Photo courtesy Coppersmith Photography)

The third-annual Taste Fore the Tour was held July 19 at the Interlachen Country Club in Edina.

The fundraiser benefited the Bloomington-based VEAP, which stands for Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People, in order to help support VEAP’s food shelf just ahead of the 3M Open, the PGA Tour tournament that took place in Blaine over the weekend.

VEAP, which supports people in Edina, Bloomington, Richfield and south Minneapolis, is the Twin Cities’ largest food pantry, according to a press release.

The Taste Fore the Tour brings together local chefs and a variety of well-known figures and personalities from Minnesota’s sports world for an event with wine and food pairings.

Pete Kostroski, co-founder of the Taste Fore The Tour, said in a press release that the event received “overwhelming support from the community.”

He added, “We think that after this past year we’ve all experienced, that everyone was excited to get back together to help VEAP. The energy in the room was incredible and resulted in a record year for our auction items.”

Well-known athletes and sports personalities sign a ‘Taste Fore the Tour’ banner. (Photo courtesy Coppersmith Photography)
Edina Mayor Jim Hovland and his wife, LaRae Ellingson Hovland, pose for a photo at the Taste Fore the Tour event, held July 19. (Photo courtesy Coppersmith Photography)
Ben Leber, a former Vikings linebacker and Edina resident, signs a ‘Taste Fore the Tour’ banner. (Photo courtesy Molly Steinke)
