Senior staff at The Waters of Edina teased their sister senior-living community, The Waters on 50th, for April Fool’s Day April 1. They placed a few dozen pink flamingos on the grounds outside The Waters on 50th to be discovered by the residents and staff first thing in the morning. In response, The Waters on 50th posted a sign in The Waters of Edina’s lobby that read, “For all your senior care leasing needs, call The Waters on 50th.” The April 1 prank comes at a time when senior-living facilities have seen a recently brighter future with the help of COVID-19 vaccinations. The Waters said they have high levels of resident and staff participation, and at The Waters of Edina specifically, 100% of residents are vaccinated.
